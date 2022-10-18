China's ruling party says nearly 5 million members probed for corruption in a decade

Beijing [China], October 18 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has investigated nearly five million people over the past decade, the ruling Communist Party's senior anti-corruption official said on Monday.

The party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection held a media briefing on Monday where the members explained their achievements over the past 10 years, NHK World reported.

This meeting was held on the sidelines of the party's 20th national congress.

They said more than 4.64 million members have been probed for possible corruption and other lapses of discipline.

Xiao Pei, deputy secretary of the commission, pledged to continue the crackdown on corruption among party and government leaders. Xiao said the party is determined to win a fight against corruption by maintaining discipline, reported NHK World.

Xi's anti-corruption campaign, one of the key policies has reportedly helped strengthen his political base. Former members of the party leadership and emerging next-generation leaders were among those targeted in the anti-graft drive.

Xi, who is expected to secure a third term as party leader, appears determined to further solidify his grip on power. Xi said in a report that the party will never rest in its fight against corruption, according to NHK World.



China's 20th National Congress has already begun on Sunday where Xi vowed to further modernize the country's military in line with goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027, state media outlet Xinhua reported.

While delivering a report to the 20th National Congress in Beijing, Xi Jinping expressed the desire to quickly elevate the people's armed forces to world-class standards for building a modern socialist country.

"We will strengthen Party building across the board in the people's armed forces to ensure that they always obey the Party's command," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The Party will improve the institutions and mechanisms for implementing the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the chairman of the Central Military Commission, he said.

Xi said the communist party will strengthen Party organizations in the people's armed forces, carry out regular activities and put in place institutions to improve the military's political work.

The CCP will intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board, strengthen all-around military governance, and enhance integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities, Portal Plus quoted Xi as saying.

At the twice-a-decade meeting of the communist party, Xi said that the country has achieved full control over Hong Kong and turned it from chaos to governance, Reuters news agency reported.

Regional experts say that Chairman Xi Jinping will undoubtedly extend his term in power for another five years.

He will either be re-elected as general secretary of the CCP or will be newly elected as chairman of the CCP, a title that has lain dormant since 1982 and was once the highest position ever held by Mao Zedong. (ANI)

