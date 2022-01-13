China's Tianjin cuts off public transport to other cities amid Omicron surge

Tianjin [China], January 13 (ANI): The northern Chinese city of Tianjin has cut off public transportation to other cities including trains, buses and taxis, and car-hailing service as it registered more residents with the Omicron variant, local media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the city reported 41 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed patients detected in this round of domestic outbreak to 126, Global Times reported citing the local health commission as saying.

Tianjin is the first city in the mainland to engage in a battle against cluster Omicron infections.



Inner-city buses should skip the stops that are located in epidemic-controlled regions, the transportation department of Tianjin stipulated. But transportation for special needs will be guaranteed, Global Times reported.

It further reported that in regions where inner-city transportation is suspended, the government together with the community and hospital will establish a specialized channel to ensure their transportation will be satisfied, such as those who seek for medical services in emergency.

Checkpoints will be set up on highways and roads to ensure vehicles from Tianjin to Beijing are inspected. Trains between Tianjin and Beijing had been suspended, the Chinese state media reported. (ANI)

