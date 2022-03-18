China's top procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior provincial political advisor

Beijing [China], March 18 (ANI/Xinhua): China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Xue Heng, a former senior political advisor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking.



Xue's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said in a statement on Friday.

Xue was the former vice-chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission announced in August that Xue was under investigation. He was later expelled from the Party over serious violations of Party discipline and laws. (ANI/Xinhua)

