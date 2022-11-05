China's zero Covid policy triggers outrage over death of 3-year-old boy in lockdown

Hong Kong, November 4 (ANI): The death of a three-year-old boy in a suspected gas leak at a locked-down residential compound in northwestern China has triggered excessive outrage in the country as Xi's stringent zero-covid policy has been blamed for the incident, CNN reported on Thursday.

Blaming the authorities and the delay in treatment, the father of the deceased child stated in a social media post that Covid workers tried to prevent him from leaving their compound in Lanzhou, and the strict covid norms proved fatal.

"My child might have been saved if he had been taken to the hospital sooner," he wrote.

The incident resulted in massive public grief and anger over Weibo which is China's Twitter-like platform and had hundreds of millions of views.

Covid workers tried to prevent him from leaving their compound in Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province



CNN reported citing the man's social media post that the child and mother both fell ill child both fell ill showing signs of gas poisoning. the mother's vitals improved however the 3-year-old child succumbed to poisonous gas leakage.

At least 1,000 new cases of the virus are found in China every day, prompting the government to impose its draconian "Zero covid policy," which has caused fear, anger, and confusion among the Chinese people.

China's Zero Covid policy has forced thousands of citizens to live in inhuman conditions.

Citizens from time to time had expressed their anger on social media. One unknown protester put a banner near the venue of the National Congress, which read "Say no to Covid test, yes to food. No to lockdown, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity." Another banner said, "Go on strike, remove the dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping."

Many in otherwise peaceful Lhasa in Tibet came on the street against the Zero Covid policy. Most of the protestors were migrant Chinese Han people, reported Africa Daily Digital.

People are fearful about their livelihood since Zero Covid has dealt a serious blow to their incomes and has caused job losses. (ANI)

