Chinese ambassador to Nepal increases political engagement ahead of Presidential Election

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 22 (ANI): With just two days left for the nomination filing for the Presidential Election slated next month, the Chinese envoy to Nepal Chen Song has increased his political engagement.

Song's political engagement increases as the parties remain divided over who should stand as the candidate for the March 9 Presidential election.

On Wednesday morning, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal met with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

According to Prachanda's personal secretary Ramesh Malla, the Chinese Ambassador reached Baluwatar on Wednesday this morning and held talks with him.

"Issues of bilateral relation were discussed in the meeting. Also, the Chinese Ambassador extended the invitation to the PM for BOAO Forum," Malla confirmed.

But the invitation for the BOAO Forum scheduled to be March 28 has already been extended to the Nepali side and the cabinet meeting is due to decide on it.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chinese Ambassador again met with the Chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) - Unified Socialist and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal.



The meeting comes amid the rumours that CPN-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli had suggested Nepal as the next President. After the break-off from the CPN-UML, Chinese leaders and officials had rarely held meetings with leader Nepal but the meeting came amid the rumour of Nepal being fielded for the post of President.

Chair Nepal's secretariat later issued a statement after the meeting stating that the meeting held at the residence of former PM Nepal mainly focused on matters related to Nepal-China relations including various aspects of bilateral interests and diplomatic relations as well as mutual cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

"On the occasion, Ambassador Song expressed his happiness to join as an ambassador to Nepal and expected support from all sides during his tenure," the secretariat stated.

It is to be noted that the Chinese envoy last Friday (17 February 2023) also had a round of discussion with former PM and Chairman of CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli at latters' residence in Bhaktapur.

Chinese ambassador Song reached the residence of Oli soon after PM Dahal concluded his meeting and walked out of the compound. At the time of the meeting, the Chinese Ambassador also was accompanied by two embassy officials.

Although Ambassador Song and Chairman Oli are said to have discussed the issues of bilateral interests, the Ambassador's meeting with the UML leader at a time when the communist-led ruling alliance is staggering is regarded as 'meaningful'.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Nepal- Hou Yanqi during her tenure was seen at the forefront, micromanaging the political parties of Nepal. She had played an active role in forging the left alliance and negotiated between Oli and Nepal before the party split. (ANI)

