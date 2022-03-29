Chinese citizens use social media platforms to vent their frustration against zero-COVID policy

Beijing [China], March 29 (ANI): Amid growing resentment over the stringent measures towards the zero-COVID policy by the authorities, the Chinese public have been taking to social media platforms to express their frustration and discontentment.

Netizens have been complaining that excessive measures such as the imposition of complete lockdown and frequent and expansive tests have been causing widespread suffering, including financial/economic loss, reported local media.

Chinese netizens have criticized a circular issued by local authorities denying social insurance, schooling and employment, imposing fines ranging from RMB 200-1000 and provisions of arrest for 5-10 days for breaking coronavirus rules.

The sentiment on social media is that the Government should relax the strict measures as the economic cost of such complete lockdowns is ultimately borne by the common people.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation in China continues to heat up as more than 20 provinces and cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns.

The pandemic situation in Jilin and Shanghai has deteriorated, and the situation of closed management and control has frequently been imposed to contain the virus, reported local media.

Meanwhile, Shanghai has overtaken Jilin as a hotspot and is currently being locked down for testing in two phases (East and West of Huangpu River).



The central Government's harsh punishments of officials who fail to prevent the outbreak have led to excessive stringent measures, thereby, creating chaos for the Chinese citizens.

China has clung to a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing will stick to its "zero Covid-19" policy, days after National Health Commission (NHC) released new guidelines easing its control measures.

NHC had uploaded a new document on its website. Titled the Novel Coronavirus Diagnosis And Treatment Plan, it was the ninth revision to a document setting out the COVID-19 policy for the country of 1.4 billion.

China's zero-COVID policy is pushing cash-strapped local governments to the brink amid rising health care costs and efforts to control debt.

Analysts said that the local governments in China are facing a growing financial burden to meet Beijing's hardline zero-COVID strategy, according to a think tank, Policy Research Group (POREG).

China is battling its biggest virus surge in two years and numerous cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns, including tech hub Shenzhen, which have shaken economic stability and global supply chains. (ANI)

