Chinese dried lotus seeds, chopping boards rejected by Taiwan

Beijing [China], August 10 (ANI): Chinese lotus seeds and chopping boards have been blocked from entering Taiwan, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which added that the products were not meeting the required safety standards.

In its weekly report on standard food imports, FDA stated that 16 types of imported food and kitchenware products from different countries were either rejected or destroyed at the border for not meeting standards and failing tests, Focus Taiwan reported.

Interestingly, the ban comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan. China has imposed economic sanctions against Taiwan following a trip by Pelosi to the island but avoided its chip industry altogether.

China suspended the import of some fruits and fish from Taiwan and banned the export of natural sand to the island.

The rejected goods included 5,940 kilograms of dried lotus seeds imported by Hua To Fu Yuan Tang Pharmaceutical Technology Co from China in early July, after they were found to contain 109 mg/kg aflatoxin -- nearly 11 times the standard (10 mg/kg), Focus Taiwan reported further.

Quoting Chen Ching-yu, a section manager at the FDA's northern branch, Focus Taiwan reported that it was the first time in six months that Chinese lotus seed products were found to be substandard at the border.



He added that the FDA will increase random tests by 20 per cent to 50 per cent on lotus seeds from this importer.

China views democratically, self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province that needs to be reunited with the mainland. Beijing spent weeks telling Pelosi not to come to Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Tuesday said that China used the military drills to influence the international community's freedom of navigation in the waters and airspace of the Taiwan Strait and to prepare for an invasion.

Addressing an international press conference, Wu said China's decision to carry out military exercises in areas surrounding Taiwan is a gross violation of Taiwan's rights under international law and gravely threatens regional peace and security.

"...China has used the drills in its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan. It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan," he said.

Justifying its large-scale military drills and airspace violations in the East and South China sea, China on Tuesday said that after Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the country is now preparing itself for every possible scenario.

Notably, China today announced that it has concluded its military drills after more than a week-long training near Taiwan, simulating an attack on the self-ruled island. (ANI)

