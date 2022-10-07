Chinese envoy appreciates congratulatory messages by Indian President, PM on 73rd founding anniversary of People's Republic of China

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong appreciated the congratulatory wishes extended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China.

"Highly appreciated the congratulatory messages from President Smt. Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to President H. E. Xi Jinping & Premier H.E. Li Keqiang respectively on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China," Sun Weidong tweeted on Thursday.

China celebrated National Day to mark the 73rd anniversary of Communist Party rule on October 1.

According to the Chinese media outlet China Daily, leaders of various countries and international organizations have recently telephoned or sent letters to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to warmly congratulate the PRC on its 73rd founding anniversary.



Leaders include French President Emmanuel Macron, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Malaysia's supreme head of state Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

Meanwhile in August, India and China held a special round of military talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Eastern Ladakh to discuss air space violations and provocations by the Chinese side in that area in the last 45 days.

The talks were held after the Indian Air Force sternly countered the Chinese attempts to provoke in the Eastern Ladakh sector by violating air space and the confidence-building measure lines which mandate that both sides should fly fighter planes within 10 Kms of the LAC.

"During the military talks, the Indian side strongly raised objections over the Chinese flying activities near Eastern Ladakh sector for over a month now and asked them to avoid such provocative activities," government sources told ANI. (ANI)

