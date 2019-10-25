Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File photo)
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File photo)

Chinese envoy lauds India for its upward movement in ease of doing business rankings

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said he is "glad to learn" that New Delhi has continued its impressive rise in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings.
"Glad to learn that India moved up remarkably in the World Bank Ease of Doing Biz Rankings this year. China is ready to work with India to conduct more industrial & manufacturing cooperation for win-win results," he tweeted.
India jumped 14 positions to be ranked 63rd among 190 countries in the World Bank's ease of doing business 2020 survey.
According to the report issued by World Bank on Thursday, India appeared among the top 10 improvers for the third time in a row. The Bank lauded New Delhi for a "remarkable reform effort".
"In economies on the list of 10 top improvers, leaders of India and China adopted the Doing Business indicators as a core component of their reform strategies," said the World Bank.
It also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign which focused on attracting foreign investment, boosting the private sector, manufacturing in particular, and enhancing the country's overall competitiveness.
Last year, India was ranked 77th. In six years of the Modi government, India's ranking improved 79 places from 142nd in 2014 to 63th in 2019, a record for a major economy. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:37 IST

Gulalai Ismail's father detained in Pak in cybercrime case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Professor Muhammad Ismail, the father of Pakistani human rights activist, Gulalai Ismail, has been detained by law personnel in Peshawar in connection with a cybercrime case as per the country's laws, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:26 IST

India, Oman joint aerial exercise underway in Masirah

Muscat [Oman], Oct 25 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) are carrying out the 'Ex Eastern Bridge-V' bilateral exercise in Masirah in Oman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:15 IST

US refused to accept our proposal to include protocol on drones...

Moscow [Russia], Oct 25 (Sputnik/ANI): Moscow had proposed that Washington should sign an additional protocol to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that expanded to include an issue regarding the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), but the US refused, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministe

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:50 IST

VP Naidu slams Pak for misusing NAM forum, says it must abjure...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday hit out at Pakistan for misusing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit to justify Islamabad's longstanding policy of conducting cross-border terrorism against its neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

Malaysia bans pro-China comic book on BRI for 'promoting communism'

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Oct 25 (ANI): The Malaysian government has banned issues of a pro-China comic book related to Beijing's sprawling Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), citing security concerns and "promotion of communism and socialism".

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

2 more suspects arrested in UK truck deaths case

London [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): The UK Police on Friday apprehended two more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 people discovered in a truck container at an industrial park in southeast England earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:34 IST

Azerbaijan: VP Naidu meets Vietnamese counterpart, discusses...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met with his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on the sidelines of the 18th NAM summit here on Friday and reviewed the bilateral ties and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

UN plans for global conversation to build collective future to...

New York [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday announced the UN's plan to feature a global conversation to build a collective future to mark its 75th anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

California wildfire leads to the evacuation of many residents in...

California [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): A wildfire in the northern part of Los Angeles (LA) county has burned thousands of acres of land and led to the evacuation of scores residents from their homes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Lahore High Court grants bail to ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted bail to Former Pak Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on medical grounds, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:16 IST

Indian-origin professor Neena Mitter wins major award in...

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian-origin professor Neena Mitter, an agricultural biotechnologist based at The University of Queensland, has been named the winner of Australia India Science, Research and Development category at the 2019 India Australia Business and Community Awards (IABCA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:37 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to visit India on November 1 for the fifth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Read More
iocl