Chinese envoy lauds India for its upward movement in ease of doing business rankings

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said he is "glad to learn" that New Delhi has continued its impressive rise in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings.

"Glad to learn that India moved up remarkably in the World Bank Ease of Doing Biz Rankings this year. China is ready to work with India to conduct more industrial & manufacturing cooperation for win-win results," he tweeted.

India jumped 14 positions to be ranked 63rd among 190 countries in the World Bank's ease of doing business 2020 survey.

According to the report issued by World Bank on Thursday, India appeared among the top 10 improvers for the third time in a row. The Bank lauded New Delhi for a "remarkable reform effort".

"In economies on the list of 10 top improvers, leaders of India and China adopted the Doing Business indicators as a core component of their reform strategies," said the World Bank.

It also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign which focused on attracting foreign investment, boosting the private sector, manufacturing in particular, and enhancing the country's overall competitiveness.

Last year, India was ranked 77th. In six years of the Modi government, India's ranking improved 79 places from 142nd in 2014 to 63th in 2019, a record for a major economy. (ANI)