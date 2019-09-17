Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chinese envoy wishes Modi on his birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Tuesday wished to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.
"Happy birthday to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi@narendramodi. Wish you good health and every success in the governance of the country," Weidong tweeted.
Prime Minister Modi turned 69 today. He is spending the day in his home state of Gujarat where he visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam and offered prayers. He also participated in Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav celebrations of the state government.
Several world leaders, including Nepal's Sri Lanka former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli extended their wishes to Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:37 IST

Blast hits President Ghani's campaign gathering in Central Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (Sputnik/ANI): A bomb blast hit an election campaign meeting in support of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:58 IST

Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes Modi on his 69th birthday

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:56 IST

Pakistan: Hindu girl found murdered; Another case of forced conversion?

Sindh [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In yet another case highlighting the deplorable conditions of minorities in Pakistan, a Hindu girl from Sindh was found murdered in her hostel room.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:40 IST

Two women raped by Pakistan Army in last one month, says Baloch leader

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): The Pakistan Army is resorting to the policy of rape and pillage in Balochistan, said Baloch leader Mehran Marri here and added that two women have been raped by army men over last one month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:57 IST

PM Modi did not ask for extradition of Zakir Naik, claims Malaysian PM

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Sept 17 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday rejected the claim that his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi had asked for controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to be extradited to India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:05 IST

Nepal PM wishes Modi on his 69th birthday in three languages

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 17 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday in three different languages - English, Hindi and Gujarati.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:30 IST

Will meet Prime Minister Modi, says Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that he will be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:59 IST

US and Japan conclude initial trade deal regarding tariff barriers

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US and Japan had concluded an initial trade deal regarding tariff barriers between the two nations, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:23 IST

Not right time to visit North Korea: Donald Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that it is probably not the right time for him to visit North Korea.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:15 IST

US Secretary of State holds telephonic conversation with his...

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 04:05 IST

Initial investigations reveal Iranian weapons were used in...

Riyadh [Arabia], Sept 17 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (IST) blamed its regional rival Iran for the drone attack on Aramco oil facilities saying that the initial investigations have revealed that the Iranian weapons were used in the attack.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:54 IST

Iran appears responsible for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi...

Washington [USA], Sept 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that it appears as though Iran is responsible for the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Read More
iocl