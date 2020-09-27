Chinese FM to visit Japan next month, may meet PM Yoshihide Suga

Tokyo [Japan], September 27 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit Japan next month during which he could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, reported NHK broadcaster.

NHK said on Sunday that a meeting between Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu is also likely.

If the meeting takes place, it would be Suga's first talks with a senior Chinese official since becoming the Prime Minister.



This development comes after Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation on Friday. Both leaders had underscored the importance of high-level communication and agreed to work closely together.

Meanwhile, Japan's prime minister is also expected to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he visits the country next month.

Last week, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as the new prime minister after the former head of the cabinet, Shinzo Abe, stepped down over health issues. (ANI

