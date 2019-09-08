Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Nepal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:06 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 8 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Nepal on Sunday evening on a three-day visit.
Yi arrived in the Nepali capital after completing his visit to Pakistan.
During his stop-over visit to the Himalayan nation, the Chinese foreign minister and State Councilor is scheduled to meet Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as well as several former prime ministers.
On the second day of his visit, Yi would embark for Mustang, if the weather becomes favourable and will attend the delegation-level bilateral talks.
He will be flying back to China on September 10. (ANI)

