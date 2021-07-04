Chinese Foreign Minister criticises US, its allies for 'outdated Cold War mentality'

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has criticised the United States and some of its allies for their "outdated Cold War mentality", saying that dreaming the old dream of Cold War hegemony will not help win a promising future, let alone building a better world.

"Dreaming the old dream of Cold War hegemony will not help win a promising future, let alone building a better world," the foreign minister said at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday.

Wang also criticised the US on the Taiwan question. "The US is trying to take risks on the Taiwan question. This is extremely wrong and dangerous. Achieving complete reunification of China is a historical trend and any person or force cannot stop it," Global Times quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, even though the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.



China and Taiwan have clashed recently, with China claiming Taiwan as part of its territory. China has condemned any actions by the US it perceives as challenging that claim.

Wang also cited the US' Indo-Pacific Strategy as an example, calling it a "regression of history that should be swept into the dustbin."

Asserting that the Communist Party of China (CPC) just celebrated its 100th anniversary on July 1, Wang said, "Today's China is no longer the same country 100 years ago," reported Global Times.

China celebrated the CCP 100th anniversary on July 1, but it was all about 'Xi Jinping Thought' - a set of policies and ideals narrated by President Xi.

Melinda Liu writing in Foreign Policy said that it was safe to say that the party's birthday wasn't much of a group affair at all. For the first time in decades, ordinary Chinese are being shown that those futures all boil down to the same thing: Xi. (ANI)

