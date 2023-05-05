Chinese foreign minister meets relatives of Dr Kotnis, "a friend of the Chinese people"

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 5 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who arrived in India on Thursday to attend the SCO FMM, met with relatives of Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis, and representatives of China-India friendship organisations and Chinese and Indian young people in Goa, India.

State Councilor Qin Gang and relatives of Dr Kotnis visited the photo exhibition of Dr Kotnis' life. Qin Gang said that Dr Kotnis, a great friend of the Chinese people and an outstanding fighter in the anti-fascist war, devoted his precious youth and life to the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

The spirit of Dr Kotnis is a humanitarian one of saving lives, a heroic one of daring to struggle and not being afraid of sacrifice, and an internationalist one of advocating peace, friendship and a shared future.



Qin Gang pointed out the need to inherit and carry forward the spirit of Dr Kotnis, firmly safeguard peace and friendship between China and India, inherit and promote people-to-people friendship, continuously enhance communication and exchanges between the 1.4 billion Chinese people and the same number of Indian people, and explore a path of peaceful coexistence, friendly interactions, and common revitalization between neighbouring major countries.

He also pointed out the need to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between China and India, enhance mutual trust, strengthen cooperation, jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and uphold international fairness and justice. Noting the occasion of China's Youth Day, which falls on May 4, Qin Gang said that Chinese and Indian young people are full of vitality and are the main force of development in both countries.

He called on them to contribute to the people-to-people and cultural exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and India, and pass on the China-India friendship from generation to generation.

Relatives of Dr Kotnis and representatives of China-India friendship organizations and young people from both countries said that the spirit of Dr Kotnis, embodying the common values of humanity, will always shine in human history. They stressed the need to inherit and carry forward the spirit of Dr Kotnis, promote people-to-people ties between India and China, and continuously advance friendly cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

