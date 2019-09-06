Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Nepal on Sept 8

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 6 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay a three-day visit to Nepal from September 8, Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi is paying an official visit to Nepal from 8 to 10 September 2019," the ministry said in a statement.

Yi will hold delegation-level talks with his Nepalese Counterpart Pradeep Gyawali, and pay courtesy calls to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the visit. (ANI)

