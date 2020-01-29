Chinese Foreign Minister vows to ensure safety of all foreigners amid coronavirus outbreak

Beijing [China], Jan 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha that China would continue to ensure the safety of all foreign nationals in the country amid an outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus.

"Wang Yi thanked his South Korean counterpart for her willingness to provide the necessary assistance, stressing that China will continue to strengthen cooperation with the international community with a sense of responsibility and adhering to the principles of openness," the ministry said in a statement.

Wang added that China would continue to provide the safety of all foreigners in the country, including those from South Korea.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

The latest data from China's National Health Commission show that 132 people have died and more than 5,900 cases have been confirmed in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

