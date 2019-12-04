Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to visit India this month

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India at the end of this month to hold talks on boundary issues between the two countries, sources said.

Wang will hold talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during the visit.

Incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has remained a bone of contention between China and India.

In 2017, a 73-day standoff between the armies of the two countries in Doklam -- known as the Doklam crisis -- had emerged as a major challenge in the bilateral relations between New Delhi and Beijing.

This will be the first visit by a senior Chinese government official after the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram back in October, this year. (ANI)