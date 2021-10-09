Chinese hackers target political issues, universities in Taiwan, Hong Kong

Taipei [Taiwan], October 9 (ANI): Microsoft in its 2021 Digital Defense Report revealed that Chinese hackers are targeting political issues and universities in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The report covers the period between July 2020 and June 2021 and as per it 47 per cent of China's targets are government entities, reported Taiwan Times.



According to the October 2021 report, the "Chromium" cyber activity group targeted "sensitive social, economic, and political issues surrounding Hong Kong and Taiwan" in addition to China's neighbours, such as India, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Thailand.

As universities in Taiwan and Hong Kong serve as hubs for Beijing resistance movements, Chromium "was most active against universities in Hong Kong and Taiwan, followed by government entities and telecommunication providers in the other countries," reported Taiwan Times.

The findings mean that Chinese hackers are no longer just interested in stealing intellectual property, per Microsoft. Microsoft said it found that Chinese nation-state hackers "target the US political landscape for insight into policy shifts," and will remain a threat to entities as they seek to collect intelligence on investments and negotiations related to China's Belt and Road Initiative. (ANI)

