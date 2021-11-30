Chinese mainland records 39 COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], November 30 (ANI): At least 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Monday, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese mainland reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Inner Mongolia, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also reported were 18 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

These cases come amid the global threat of the new coronavirus variant "Omicron".

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization.



Despite implementing a zero-tolerance policy against the COVID-19, there has been a recent surge in coronavirus cases in China, hampering its local businesses adversely.

Earlier, International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS) reported that Chinese authorities are concerned over the prolonged effect of lockdowns and restrictions on the local economies of the province as well as the national economy.

In areas such as Rulii, a southwestern border city, four lockdowns in the past seven months have been imposed with little to no effect on the number of cases being reported.

According to its former Mayor, Dai Rongii, these prolonged lockdowns have sent Ruili into a deadlock having a deleterious impact on the local economy of Ruili.

The former mayor also requested the government to resume production and necessary business to balance the interest of the nation with the interest of the localities, reported IFFRAS. (ANI)

