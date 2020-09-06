Chinese mainland reports 10 imported cases of COVID-19

Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 10 newly imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission.

With this, the total number of imported cases have risen to 2,573.

While Guangdong and Shaanxi has reported three each of the newly imported cases, two cases were reported in Shanghai while one was reported in Fujian and Gansu provinces.

A total of 2,397 of the imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 176 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition, the National Health Commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases, the report said. (ANI)

