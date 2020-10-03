Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], October 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,885, the National Health Commission said Saturday.



Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Sichuan, and one in Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,696 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 189 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

