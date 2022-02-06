Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Beijing [China], February 6 (ANI): Amid Winter Olympics Beijing, the Chinese mainland reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, local media reported citing the National Health Commission on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, six were reported in Guangxi, two each in Tianjin and Hebei, and one each in Beijing, Hunan and Guangdong, Xinhua News Agency citing National Health Commission reported.

In addition, a total of 30 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Saturday.



Following the recovery of 104 patients on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,510.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636. (ANI)





