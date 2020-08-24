Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], August 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,418, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Among the imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, three each in Fujian, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Shanxi and Shandong, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,203 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 215 remained hospitalized, with two in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

