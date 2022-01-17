Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], January 17 (ANI): The Chinese mainland has reported 163 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing the National Health Commission on Monday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, out of the latest local cases, 80 were reported in Tianjin, 68 in Henan, nine in Guangdong, five in Shaanxi, and one in Guangxi, as per the commission.

According to the commission, 60 new imported cases were recorded in 11 provincial-level regions, the news agency reported.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.



Meanwhile, Beijing reported its first case of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, as it readies to host the Winter Olympics next month.

The strict new COVID-19 restrictions come into force in the city.

Beijing will now require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, reported Taipei Times.

The new rule, effective from Saturday to the end of March, is aimed to help with early detection of Omicron, which is surging globally, and the control of epidemic risks, Beijing Daily, a government newspaper, said on social media.

The city on Saturday reported the first local infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, involving a person who had visited multiple malls and restaurants in the previous 14 days. The person had not left the city since the start of this year, reported Taipei Times. (ANI)

