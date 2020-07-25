Chinese mainland reports 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], July 25 (Xinhua/ ANI): Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, 29 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 20 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and nine were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Friday, the commission said.

On Friday, 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and two new suspected case was reported.

As of Friday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,784, including 261 patients who were still being treated, with 11 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,889 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

Five new imported cases were reported on Friday, of which two were reported in Guangdong Province, two in Shanghai Municipality, and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,034 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of the cases, 1,955 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 79 remained hospitalized with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

There were still two suspected COVID-19 cases, the commission said.

According to the commission, 11,500 close contacts were still under medical observation after 256 people were discharged from medical observation Friday.

Also on Friday, 74 new asymptomatic cases, including two from outside the mainland, were reported and 18 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 251 asymptomatic cases, including 90 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation. (Xinhua/ ANI)

