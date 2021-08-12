Chinese mainland reports 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], August 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 38 in Jiangsu Province, 10 in Hubei, seven in Hunan, and three each in Henan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.



Also reported were 20 new imported cases, including five each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, three in Guangxi, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Wednesday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added. (ANI/Xinhua)

