Representative image
Representative image

Chinese national arrested with illegal 4 kg gold from Nepal airport

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:03 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 05 (ANI): A Chinese national has been arrested for smuggling gold into Nepal by the customs officers at Tribhuwan International Airport on Sunday night.
The officers have also seized 4 kg gold from their possession.
The Chinese national has been named as Li Ningxi who arrived in Nepal via Hong Kong on Sunday night around 10:50 pm (local time), airport custom department release stated.
"On Sunday at around 10:50 pm Cathay Dragon flight no. KA104 from Hong Kong to Kathmandu Chinese Passport with no EC5438666 bore by Li Ningxi was found with 4,000 (Four Thousand) grams of gold in biscuit shape during the security check inside the airport," the Custom Department of the Airport said making a release.
They seized 4 biscuits of gold which were found wrapped inside a cloth belt inside his luggage.
"Whenever a Cathay Dragon plane is scheduled to land in the staffs at the airport are in haste. The airlines operate wide-body aircraft to fly into Nepal bringing a large number of passengers, he might have tried to skip the strict security check in the airport by taking advantage of the haste," security official stationed at the airport told ANI seeking anonymity.
The Chinese national has been taken into custody and the police already have started the investigation into the matter. (ANI)

