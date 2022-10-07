Chinese national booked in Bangladesh for promoting obscenity through mobile app: Report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 7 (ANI): A Chinese national among five people were booked for making millions illegally in Bangladesh by promoting obscenity through a mobile app, according to local media.

Live streaming platform Bigo Bangla, whose managing director was a Chinese national, has allegedly earned a total of Tk 1.08 billion from the people, Daily Sangram reported citing Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the name of five people including Chinese national Yao Jie. Yao has been accused of smuggling 79 crore taka from Bangladesh to abroad, reported Daily Sangram newspaper.



Sohel Rana, the CID sub-inspector (SI) who filed the case, according to the publication said that he has dug into the allegations of money laundering against Bigo Live for more than a year. After collecting necessary evidence, he filed the lawsuit against the Bigo official on September 25.

Apart from the managing director, Bigo Bangla workers Najmul Haque, Arif Hossain, and a company named Monsoon Holding have been made defendants in the case.

Meanwhile, Chinese mobile manufacturing companies operating in India are under government scanner. Earlier in July, the ED had reportedly blocked nearly 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo's India that were holding several hundred crores as part of a probe into alleged money-laundering which the enforcement agency termed a "heinous economic offence".

The Indian government is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three major Chinese mobile companies -- Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi -- and notices have been issued to them, respectively. The cases slapped against these companies range from allegations in what the government termed as income tax evasion and customs violations to fraud and money laundering. (ANI)

