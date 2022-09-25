Chinese national gets 7 yrs jail for smuggling gold bars

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 25 (ANI): A Chinese national was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment by a Chittagong court on Sunday for smuggling 24 gold bars worth 1.20 crore Bangladesh Taka at Shah Amanat International Airport, media reports said.

If the convict, identified as Fan Rongui, 32, fails to give a fine of Bangladeshi taka 50,000 he will have to suffer three more months of imprisonment, reported Dhaka Tribune. Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr Jebunnesa gave the order, said state counsel Md Fakhruddin Chowdhury.



The court made the decision after hearing the evidence of nine witnesses. The convict has been sent to jail. The prosecution said that flight BG-148 arrived from Dubai and landed around 7:30am on May 8, 2019.

The Custom Officials detained Rongui along with 24 gold bars weighing 2.8kg. The estimated market value of the gold bars is 1.20 crore, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Sharhriar Hossain, the assistant revenue officer of Airport Custom House lodged a complaint against the Chinese national at Patenga police station. Patenga police filed a chargesheet in the court in September 2019. On February 8, 2021, charges were lodged against him. (ANI)

