Chinese national shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): A Chinese national was killed while two others were injured in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, local media reported, citing authorities.



Quoting a police official, Dawn newspaper reported that an unidentified man opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi's Saddar area.

SSP South Asad Raza said that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people.

Taking to twitter, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack. (ANI)

