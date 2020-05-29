Chinese parliament approves controversial Hong Kong security law

Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): China's parliament on Thursday passed the proposal to impose a new national security law for Hong Kong.

Thursday afternoon's vote took place just before the closing of the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), South China Morning Post reported.

In total, 2,878 lawmakers supported the resolution, while one voted against it and six others abstained.

The Standing Committee will need around two weeks to pass the legislation, which means it may come into force in August.

The passing of the proposal has prompted large demonstrations in Hong Kong and a warning from the United States.

The US has condemned the Chinese Communist Party's proposal to "unilaterally and arbitrarily" impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, urging Beijing to reconsider its proposal, abide by its international obligations and respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy.

However, China has defended the proposal saying that such legislations are necessary to protect the country's sovereignty from external forces determined to undermine the Communist Party.

Earlier today, China blocked the US attempt to hold a United Nations Security Council meeting on the issue of Beijing's plan to impose new security legislation in Hong Kong. (ANI)

