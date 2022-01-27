Chinese PLA hands over missing Arunachal boy to Indian Army

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has handed over 19-year-old Miram Taron to the Indian Army, a week after the teenager went missing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed through Twitter, that due procedures are being followed including the medical examination.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination."



Miram Taron went missing in Arunachal Pradesh on January 18. He is a resident of Jido village in the Upper Siang District.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Rijiju had confirmed that the youth will be repatriated to the Indian side.

In an earlier tweet, the minister had said, "Chinese PLA has confirmed that young Indian from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron will be repatriated to the Indian side. Will disclose the exact place and time later for a smooth proceeding."

Last week, the Indian Army had shared the personal details of the youth with the Chinese side for establishing the identity. (ANI)

