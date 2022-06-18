Chinese President reviews report on reforms in financial institutions

Beijing [China], June 18 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to review a report on the rectification of problems discovered during the eighth round of inspections of financial institutions.

The meeting on Friday noted that Xi, who is general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has attached great importance to discipline inspection and has made it a strategic institutional arrangement for advancing the Party's self-reform and self-governance.

Focusing on the central task of economic development, discipline inspection work has undertaken the task of upholding Xi's core position on the Party Central Committee and upholding the Party Central Committee's authority and its unified leadership, Xinhua news agency reported.



Discipline inspections have cut like a blade through corruption and misconduct by identifying problems and acting as a deterrent and have ensured further reform and development.

Regarding rectifying problems discovered during inspections, the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core has given a series of important instructions, which has provided clear direction and fundamental principles for addressing problems.

According to Xinhua, discipline inspection and supervision agencies and organization departments must strengthen oversight over rectification, launch special campaigns to address prominent problems, and ensure that cases involving violations of laws and regulations are strictly investigated and prosecuted.

"We must improve our political judgment, understanding, and implementation, fully grasp the laws of finance, and enhance our political awareness in carrying out financial work and ensure our work serves the people. In doing so, we will blaze a path of financial development with Chinese characteristics," Xinhua quoted the CPC meeting as saying.

They said CPC must uphold and strengthen Party leadership over financial work, prevent and defuse financial risks, advance reforms and innovation and, with the determination to crack tough nuts. (ANI)

