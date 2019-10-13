Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Beijing after concluding Nepal visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping left for China after concluding a two-day visit to Nepal during which he signed multiple agreements with the Himalayan kingdom.

It was a first in 23 years for a Chinese President who visited the landlocked country to work out the bilateral relations between Kathmandu and Beijing, the Himalayan Times reported.

Multiple Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) including trans-Himalayan railway, infrastructure projects, technical university among others were signed between the two countries.

Xi also promised the construction of the Rasuwagadhi-Chhare-Kathmandu tunnel way and the upgrade of Araniko Highway.

On Saturday, Jinping announced that it would carry out a feasibility study on trans-border railways linking Nepal with the Sino land during the state banquet with Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari

The Chinese President also met with the president of the main opposition party Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba where he discussed ways to strengthen the age-old bilateral ties between Nepal and China. (ANI)

