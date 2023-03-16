Kathmandu [Nepal], March 16 (ANI): A Chinese rocket which was used to deliver spy satellites into space on Saturday burned up over the skies of Nepal, the United States Naval Institute (USNI) reported, according to Epardafas.

A similar incident occurred over Texas last week.

The Chang Zheng 2D 'Long March' rocket re-entered the atmosphere on Saturday after more than 200 days in space and burned up over the skies of Nepal, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.



According to Epardafas, the four-ton piece of space junk was part of the China National Space Administration's Y-65 mission. On July 29, it delivered three military electronic surveillance satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in central China.

According to McDowell, the Chinese rocket crashed into the sky over western Nepal.

"The plan when they launched it was for it to re-enter somewhere random in the world at some unpredictable time sometime this year. That may not be a good plan or a very specific one, but it's sort of a plan," McDowell told USNI News, according to Epardafas.

Similarly, a rocket launched from the same facility with a similar payload broke up over Texas on March 8 after dropping off a trio of spy satellites set to monitor the South China Sea. (ANI)

