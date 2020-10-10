Chinese security personnel fire tear gas at Nepali team in Humla

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 10 (ANI): The Chinese security personnel have fired tear gas at a Nepali team that had arrived at Namkha of Humla district to monitor border pillars, said vice-chairperson of Namkha village municipality.

Pena Lama, vice-chairperson of Namkha village municipality said that the Chinese side fired tear gas during the monitoring of the border pillar at the Namkha rural municipality, reported the Khabarhub on Friday.

He added that tear gas was fired near the pillar no 9 when they were returning after monitoring the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th border pillars.



Khabarhub reported the Chinese security personnel fired tear gas on the team -- that was led by Nepali Congress leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi -- when they were returning from Namkha after monitoring the area.

It also reported that Lama has sustained a minor injury to his eyes.

This comes after Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports of land encroachment by China in the Humla district of Nepal contrary to the claims made by locals of the district.

Issuing a press release, the Foreign Ministry claimed that recent construction by China fell on the Chinese side and not on the Nepali side as earlier claimed by locals of the Humla district.

"The Department of Survey, Government of Nepal, based on the official records, reports of the joint field inspection and boundary maps, has verified and confirmed that the said buildings are not located within the Nepali territory," MoFA said in the release. (ANI)

