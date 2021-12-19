'Chinese TCM poses concerns to exquisite African flora and Fauna'

Beijing [China], December 19 (ANI): China has turned to Africa's rich biodiversity to expand the reach of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to African countries which posed concerns to exquisite African flora and fauna.

Writing in Policy Research Group, London based business consultant James Crickton said that the Chinese have turned to Africa's rich biodiversity, and the Bamboo Capitalist is offering support to develop the traditional -medicine sector as a part of a new campaign to expand the reach of traditional Chinese medicines (TCM)' to African countries.

TCM is a range of medicine practices sharing common concepts, including various forms of herbal medicines, exercises and dietary therapies.

It was developed around 2500 years back in China. Many TCM formulations require animal tissues such as tiger bones, scales of pangolins, antelopes, buffalo or rhino horns, deer antlers, testicles and penis of the dog, bear or snake bile, the report said.

This threat has been highlighted by a think tank in its latest report. "The expansion of TCM risks fueling the illegal wildlife trade and threatens the future of some of the world's endangered species," Environmental Investigation agency, a think-tank based in London, said.



TCM is reported to be a key driver of the illegal wildlife trade.

Many TCM companies and clinics are coming up across Africa. And are setting up supply chains from sourcing to sales in the continent, Crickton said.

Nigeria has decided to send traditional medicine practitioners to China for training. Because President Muhammadu Buhari is keen to develop herbal medicines as a 50-billion-dollar sector by 2030.

"China is cashing in on the opening in Nigeria as also on the newfound market for TCM in African countries like Mozambique, Namibia, Cameroon, South Africa, Tanzania, and Togo in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic," he writes.

Two countries, namely Namibia and South Africa are endorsing the use of traditional Chinese medicine under their national laws. This is notwithstanding the concerns over the threat posed by the expansion of TCM system to the exquisite African flora and fauna.

"A wide range of TCM products has never been more easily accessible in Africa, with pharmaceutical companies setting their sights on an emerging African market and consumer base, as well as seeing the continent as a potential source of TCM ingredients," he added. (ANI)

