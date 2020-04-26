Chinese tourists demonstrate in Nepal, demand repatriation flights

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 26 (ANI): A group of Chinese tourists on Sunday demonstrated in front of the Nepal Tourism Board demanding repatriation flights to China amid ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

A group of about 20 Chinese tourists held placards with slogans reading -- 'We Wanna go home,' 'Release Outbound Commercial Flights,' 'Chinese Tourists still stranded.'

"We are stranded here. We want to go back to our nation. Others who came along with us have gone," a Chinese tourist, who didn't want to be identified, told ANI.

Other diplomatic mission in Nepal including USA, UK, Germany, Sri Lanka, and others managed chartered flights to airlift their nationals amid the lockdown prompted by increasing COVID-19 cases.

During the evacuation flights some of the missions helped to evacuate nationals from other nations while China hasn't cared for their nationals, one of the tourists complained. It is not known how many Chinese tourists are stranded in the Himalayan nation. (ANI)

