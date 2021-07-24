Chinese warplane enters Taiwan air defence zone for 11th time this month

Taipei [Taiwan], July 24 (ANI): Taiwan has reported another incursion by People Liberation Army's (PLA) Air Force as a Chinese warplane entered the island's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

A PLA Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was tracked in the southwestern corner of the ADIZ on Thursday, according to Taiwan Defence Ministry.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

This marks the 11th intrusion by Chinese warplanes this month, Taiwan News reported.

Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan's identification zone on July 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, and 22.



All the planes so far this month have been slower-flying turboprops and included anti-submarine warfare, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance variants.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its grey-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

Reacting to Xi's remarks, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused the CCP of tightening its dictatorship in the name of national rejuvenation internally and attempting to alter the international order with its hegemonic ambitions externally, Focus Taiwan reported.

"We urge the other side of the strait to learn from history and push for democratic reforms," the MAC said, calling on the CCP to stop expansionist behaviour and to act as a responsible party in promoting regional peace. (ANI)

