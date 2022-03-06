Chinese woman accuses high-ranking executive of pressuring her into abortions

Beijing [China], March 6 (ANI): A 23-year-old Chinese woman has accused a high-ranking executive of pressuring her into abortions, media reports said.

Taking to Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo, the aggrieved woman who goes by the name of Wan, claimed she had two abortions during her relationship with a former chief economist at a state-run infrastructure company.

In a social media post, Wan said that she had a relationship with Wang Xingli, the former chief economist at China Communications First Bureau. But over time, the ties quickly took a "dark turn," Vision Times reported.

She said the high-ranking executive became increasingly "possessive and emotionally manipulative."

"My life started to revolve around him; he was very good at making me happy, but slowly, he began to belittle me, filling me with self-doubt and self-denial. According to him, it was my greatest fortune to have met him, and for that, I ought to be grateful and obedient."



According to her account, Wang allegedly pressured Wan into having two abortions so as to avoid taking responsibility.

Earlier in January, the woman had posted videos in which she came out with her real name and accused the executive of using his power to manipulate her for sex.

She had claimed that Wang Xingli concealed his marital status, had accepted bribes, and abused his position to have improper sexual relationships with multiple other women.

According to Chinese media reports, Wang Xingli was recently looked into for suspected corruption. Reportedly, Wang formally left the company in January and was subject to an investigation set up by the state-owned enterprise.

However, the 23-year-old Chinese woman said that the authorities had not really punished Wang and that he managed to keep his position despite what was officially reported. (ANI)





