Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3653 against US dollar

Beijing [China], February 9 (ANI): The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 84 pips to 6.3653 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.





In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day, reported Xinhua news agency.



The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. (ANI)

