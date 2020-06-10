Christian girl abducted at gunpoint in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore [Pakistan] (ANI) June 10 (ANI): A Christian girl was kidnapped at gunpoint by local Muslim men in Youhanabad area of Lahore city in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday.

According to the sources, the girl was waiting for a factory vehicle in the area, when 2-3 persons allegedly abducted her and threatened her colleagues.

Tanveer Arian, a political and security analyst tweeted, "A Christian girl allegedly abducted on gunpoint from Youhanabad, Lahore. This video report is from June 4, 2020. Mother of the girl says that two men abducted her daughter. Another man says that Christians in Pakistan are frequent victims of such crimes."

The family of the girl is shocked with the horrific incident as minorities continue to remain on target in Pakistan, especially Punjab province.

Shafiq, a family member of the victim said, "Why it happens with our daughters and sisters? Whenever they go out for work, Muslim men forcibly abduct and do unfair things with them. Today, at 7.30 am, when she was waiting for her factory vehicle at the pickup point, 2-3 Muslim men abducted her on gunpoint. They even threatened other girls present at the spot."

He added, "We appeal the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) and other politicians belonging to this area to listen to our grievances. When we filed a complaint in the police station, they assured us to get it resolved in 2-3 days. Now, we are clueless why they need 2-3 days to get it resolved".

A large number of Christian and Hindu girls, mostly minors, across Pakistan are abducted and forcibly converted to Islam to get married to Muslims.

Even police and politicians ignored their grievances and left the minorities to live a miserable life. (ANI)

