CIA Director, Pakistan Army chief discuss Afghan situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns had a meeting with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, during which they discussed the current situation of Afghanistan.

According to a statement by Pakistan military media wing--the ISPR-- the discussions included regional security situation and the current developments in Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

"It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people," the statement said.

CIA chief's visit to Pakistan came a day after he visited New Delhi and met Indian officials.



His visit to India and Pakistan comes amidst the fluid and precarious security situation in Afghanistan, which plunged into a crisis last month and where the Taliban recently announced its interim government.

The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures who are considered hardliners. The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid is dominated by members of the group's old guard.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has been appointed as Prime Minister with two deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi.

Burns had during his visit to Afghanistan last month met the Taliban leadership, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

This was in the context of the evolving security situation in the war-torn country, which was challenging for the Americans to evacuate Americans, Afghans and several nationals from other countries. (ANI)

