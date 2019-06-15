CICA Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan President

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Jun 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe.

CICA is a pan-Asia forum for enhancing cooperation and promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. The theme of this year's summit is, "Shared Vision for a Secure and More Prosperous CICA Region". The summit will adopt a Declaration covering issues of cooperation within CICA

Yesterday, the External Affairs Minister had held meetings with Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh and Bahrain, AK Abdum Momen and Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, respectively, and reviewed the recent progress made in bilateral ties with the two countries.

During the summit, CICA leaders are likely to deliberate on the existing and emerging issues of common concern to the members and underline implementation of confidence-building measures for developing Asia into a prosperous, secure and peaceful region.

India is a member of CICA since its inception and late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had participated in the first CICA summit held in Almaty in 2002, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India has been actively participating in various activities conducted under CICA.

This is Jaishankar's second overseas visit since taking charge as External Affairs Minister last month. He had visited Bhutan earlier this month. (ANI)

