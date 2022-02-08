CICA webinar on traditional and complementary medicine

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Ayush, organised a webinar, on Tuesday, on 'Role of Traditional and Complementary Medicine Systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga in overall healthcare and its relevance in mitigation and treatment of COVID-19'.

The webinar was organized under the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Nursultan.



It was addressed by the Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, P.K. Pathak and the Deputy Executive Director of CICA, Chi Fang, said MEA in its official statement.

Indian institutes and organisations working in the field of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) shared their expertise on various traditional systems in the management of Covid-19, non-communicable diseases, improving immunity and nutrition.

According to MEA, the webinar witnessed participation from the various CICA Member States, including Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand and Turkey, who also shared their experiences in the field of traditional systems of medicines in their countries. (ANI)

