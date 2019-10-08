CID official killed in Kabul's Qarabagh District shooting

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 8 (ANI): A member of the Criminal Investigation Department was killed after gunmen opened fire at his vehicle in the Qarabagh district of Kabul on Monday night, authorities said on Tuesday.

Afghan Interior Ministry officials also confirmed to Tolo News that six other policemen, including the head of the police intelligence department, who went to investigate the incident were wounded by another improvised device (IED) explosion at the same spot later in the day.

At 10 p.m. (local time) gunmen shot at the vehicle of Abdul Khabir, a police investigator driving on the Kabul-Parwan highway in Qarabagh, according to officials.

The Interior Ministry and local officials have claimed the Taliban is responsible for the attack, but no group, including the Taliban, has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

