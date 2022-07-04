footer close header add
Representative Image
Representative Image

CISF guard shoots himself dead in Indian Mission in Kathmandu

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2022 22:45 IST


Kathmandu [Nepal], July 4 (ANI): A Central Industry Security Force (CISF) security guard in Kathmandu shot himself dead while on duty on Monday morning.
The guard was identified as Deepak Singh, a 32-year-old who shot himself while guarding the premises of the Indian Embassy.
The suicide was committed using the INSAS rifle, an official from the Indian Mission in Kathmandu confirmed speaking to ANI, seeking anonymity.

As per the official, the incident occurred at around 9 AM (NST).
The body of the deceased has been sent to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj in Nepal for postmortem.
A committee has been formed to investigate the reason behind the incident after the Embassy authorities informed the Nepal Police about the shooting incident. (ANI)

