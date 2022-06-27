Civic group in Nepal protests against China's illegal fencing at no-man's land in Gorkha

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 27 (ANI): A civic group, Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan has staged a protest against China for expanding the wire fence within no-man's land in Gorkha and encroaching into Nepali territory in the north.

Dozens of protestors who marched towards the parliament decried Beijing's move of erecting illegal structure at Ruila border of Chumanubri Rural Municipality-1 in Gorkha district.

Slogans were chanted during the protest such as "Go back China", "Put an end to Chinese expansionism", "Return encroached land", "Halt Chinese intervention", and "End the undeclared blockade against Nepal".

Vinay Yadav, Chairperson of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan told ANI that China has been encroaching into Nepali territories time and again.

"It always has been violating the agreement that has been sealed in between the two nations. China always has been going against the agreement by building 12 buildings in Humla District in Nepali territory," he said.



Furthermore, he said that just two-three days before, China wired the no-man's land in the Northern side of Gorkha.

"They came and captured no-man's land. This step is reprehensible, China should return back our land and we are hitting the road against the encroachment. It is requested with Chinese side as well as Nepali side that, this issue should be resolved as early as possible and free the Nepali territories captured by China," Vinay Yadav said.

According to the local media, the fence has been built without abiding by any of the criteria to be followed while constructing the structure at the border.

Gorkha Chief District Officer Shankar Hari Acharya expressed ignorance about the fencing at the border. According to the international norms, no structure or fences can be built in no man's land. Such action requires bilateral consensus.

However, locals have claimed that China put up a fence at Ruila border within the no-man's land area without following international norms. With the Chinese illegal occupation of erecting fence, local's movement across the border has come to a halt, Khabar Hub reported

Locals have complained that they faced problems in bringing daily necessities. (ANI)

