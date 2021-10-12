Civil society activist Abdul Rahman Mawin gunned down in Jalalabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): A prominent rights activist Abdul Rahman Mawin on Tuesday was shot dead by unknown assailants in eastern Nangarhar province bordering Pakistan.

Eye-witnesses told Anadolu Agency the incident took place during the morning rush hour in the provincial capital, Jalalabad city. Shad Noor, the brother of the deceased activist Abdul Rahmad Mawin, has also confirmed the incident.



As per the agency, this is an ongoing targeted assassination spree. With the rise to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the assassination spree has not ceased in the war-ravaged country.

According to the local Killid Radio, Mawin was driving his car when the assailants riding an auto-rickshaw opened fire at him before fleeing from the spot in the fourth district of the city.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack so far. (ANI)

