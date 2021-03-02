'Civilisational commitment', says Jaishankar after Cambodia receives Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], March 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed that Cambodia received the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A civilisational commitment. Made in India vaccines arrive in Cambodia. #VaccineMaitri."

Last month, the Indian embassy in Phnom Penh had informed that India has approved supply of 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia.





The embassy said the decision is a testament to India's appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of Cambodia.



The supply was approved in response to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen who congratulated India on the country's successful production of COVID-19 vaccines and sough Made-in-India vaccines to save Cambodian lives.

From January 20 onwards, New Delhi has supplied coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

